U.P. to have inland waterways authority to expand water transport: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath discussed the development of waterways in the state and gave directions regarding the formation of the Uttar Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority in a high-level meeting on Thursday, said a government statement.

U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

“Under the guidance of honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the expansion of waterway transport in Uttar Pradesh is progressing rapidly. The National Waterway from Prayagraj to Haldia is operational. There are immense possibilities for both passenger and cargo transportation in inland waterways in the state and we need to expand it further,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Yogi said, “Uttar Pradesh is a land of perennial rivers with most rivers having sufficient water throughout the year. The state has a rich tradition of water transportation. There was a time when the princess of Ayodhya travelled through waterways to South Korea. However, in the course of time, the sector was neglected.”

“There is a need for concrete efforts to promote creation and development of waterways in the state and to utilise them for transportation and cargo movement. In this regard, formation of the Inland Waterways Authority in the state should be considered by studying the functioning of the National Waterway Authority and similar systems in other states and presenting relevant proposals,” the CM said as per the statement.

He said the authority will function as a nodal authority coordinating with the Indian Inland Waterways Authority. It will regulate all activities related to inland waterway transport and tourism.

The authority will also ensure compliance with environmental and safety laws related to water transportation as well as take responsibility for conducting hydrographic surveys and inspections for the development of waterways.

The authority should study and analyse data related to inland waterway traffic. Scientific research should be conducted on inland water transportation, tourism, shipping, and navigation activities. Technical training for stakeholders and officials/employees involved in inland water transportation should also be provided, the statement quoted the CM as saying.

“The transport minister should be appointed as the ex-officio chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Inland Waterway Authority, while a seasoned expert with extensive experience in the field of water transportation should be appointed the deputy chairman. The transport commissioner of the state should be designated as the CEO of the authority. Officials from departments related to finance, culture, irrigation and forestry among others should be included as members,” Yogi said.

He also said Illegal mining/settlement should be strictly prohibited in the catchment areas. Vigilance is necessary in this regard.