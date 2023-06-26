Yogi Adityanath accuses Opposition of hatching conspiracy against PM Narendra Modi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took a dig at the opposition’s efforts to unite and said they were coming together to strangle democracy.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a public meeting in Varanasi on Monday to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. (PTI PHOTO)

He alleged the opposition parties, in collaboration with the Congress, were hatching a conspiracy against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yogi Adityanath was addressing a public meeting in PM’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi on completion of nine years of the Modi government at the Centre.

Yogi Adityanath said, “... On the one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is adding to the glory and honour of the country at global level. On the other hand, the Opposition is hatching a conspiracy against him. The people, who used to claim to be pupils of Lohia and JP, and did politics throughout their lives in the name of JP and Lohia, they once supported non-Congress governments. The people who were not on talking terms with one another, are seen sharing the stage against PM Modi. Some are trying their best to hatch a conspiracy against the Prime Minister.”

“Now, these people have forgotten the bad governance of the Congress. These people are joining hands with the Congress in hatching a conspiracy against the country. They are coming together to strangle the democracy. Beware of them,” he said.

“But the public knows everything and would give an answer to them in 2024,” he said.

Describing the nine years of the Modi government as unmatched, he highlighted various development works in Varanasi and the rest of Uttar Pradesh during this period.

Varanasi is an example of what should be the model of infrastructure in the country, he added.

“The country’s first inland waterways has started here between Haldia and Varanasi. It will facilitate export of fruits and vegetables grown by the farmers of Varanasi and eastern Uttar Pradesh across the globe even further. The products of UP’s farmers are already getting global recognition,” he remarked.

“Truly these nine years are full of achievements in the history of independent India. We see these achievements every day through events and on TV. America is the world’s superpower. But the way US President, its people and industrialists welcomed PM Modi, it filled 140 crore Indians with pride,” Yogi Adityanath said.

“You must have seen when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the US Senate. The eagerness of the US Senate to welcome him was visible. There is no such person in the world, even from the economic world, who has not appeared eager to meet PM Modi,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Noting that nations are eager to bestow their highest honours on the Prime Minister, he said, “Egypt conferred its highest state honour on the Prime Minister. Several countries of the world are overwhelmed by the model PM Modi has set for the country across the globe and are willing to bestow on him their highest civilian honours.”

Asserting that Modi has the ability to turn adversity into opportunity, Yogi Adityanath said tough action was taken against terrorism under his government.

“Today no country can dare to create disturbances by entering the Indian border. Terrorism, separatism and naxalism are unimaginable. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India has fortified its external and internal security,” the chief minister said.

Stating that infrastructure development projects were being implemented on a war footing, Yogi Adityanath mentioned highways, railways, expressways, waterways and airports in this connection.

“Today, there has been a vast change... from 1947 to 2014 only 74 airports were built inside the country. From 2014 to 2023, 74 new airports have now been built,” the chief minister said.

He said while only 12 medical colleges were built in Uttar Pradesh from 1947 to 2017, 59 more were constructed from 2017 to 2023.

“Soon, we are moving towards One District One Medical College,” he said.

The chief minister also distributed cheques and certificates to the beneficiaries of various schemes during the public meeting.

Union minister of state for health and family welfare SP Singh Baghel also addressed the public meeting.

