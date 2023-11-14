Children foundation of country’s hopes: U.P. CM Yogi

Stating that children are the foundation of a nation’s hopes and aspirations, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extended Children’s Day greetings and said his government is committed to working towards the overall development of the young generation.

The Uttar Pradesh CM with children taking taekwondo training at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Nov 14. (HT photo)

He met students of Digvijaynath Taekwondo Training Centre in Gorakhpur on the occasion and blessed them for a bright future. The CM also discussed various topics with children and held a photo session to encourage them.

In a post on X, the CM wrote, “Best wishes on Children’s Day to all the dear children, who are the ‘aadhaar’ (base) of the nation’s hope, aspiration and progress. Our government is fully committed to providing cultured education, security and good health facilities to children as well as their overall development.”

‘Resolve people’s problems on priority’

The chief minister attended to some 500 complainants during his two- day stay in Gorakhpur on Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday, he directed officials to ensure prompt and satisfactory redressal of people’s problems.

Yogi held the Janata Darshan for the second consecutive day on Tuesday at Mahant Digvijay Nath Smriti Auditorium at the Gorakhnath temple.

He said resolving all genuine problems faced by people was the top priority of his government. On Tuesday, the CM listened to around 200 visitors, received their complaints, went through them and handed them over to concerned officials with special instructions.

On Monday, he instructed officials to wage a war if needed against the land encroachers and provide immediate relief to victims who had been displaced by land sharks. CM also instructed officials to resolve the land and house related disputes by bringing both parties on the negotiation table.

Pays tribute to soldiers

Late on Monday evening, the CM lit a lamp at the Gorakhnath temple to pay tribute to soldiers who died in the line of duty. He also attended a programme organised by a cultural organisation “Bhojpuri People of India”. The entire temple complex was illuminated with 11,000 earthen lamps on the occasion.

