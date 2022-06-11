Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Cities in Uttar Pradesh continue to reel under severe heat, no respite in sight
Cities in Uttar Pradesh continue to reel under severe heat, no respite in sight

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heat wave conditions very likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh with strong winds between 30 and 40 kmph very likely at isolated places over West UP
A thirsty monkey quenches its thirst from a roadside tap in Prayagraj as severe heat wave gripped Uttar Pradesh. (HT photo)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 10:58 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The scorching heat across Uttar Pradesh showed no signs of let up with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issuing a warning of heat wave conditions very likely at isolated places over the state with strong winds between 30 and 40 kmph very likely at isolated places over West UP.

Banda was the hottest place in Uttar Pradesh with maximum temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius. Prayagraj with 45.6, Agra 45.2, Kanpur City 44.8, Jhansi 44.7, Fatehpur 44.6, Orai 44.5, Sultanpur and Fursatganj 44.4, Varanasi 44 degree Celsius followed up close.

Maximum temperatures went up to 6.2 degrees Celsius above the normal.

State capital Lucknow recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 43.6 and 30.7 degrees Celsius respectively. The day and night temperatures were 4.7 and 3.9 degrees Celsius above normal, according to IMD bulletin.

A met official said there will be no significant change in day and night temperatures in the state capital on Sunday.

In its latest report, Greenpeace India has analysed data acquired from Accuweather to study the average increase in temperatures over the month of April in 10 capital cities of India. The status of heat waves in 2022 has been compared with data from 2021 to show the increasing intensity of the global warming-induced crisis. As expected, cities located in the plains and hilly regions have shown a drastic increase in the intensity of heatwaves, while coastal cities have fared relatively better.

Lucknow recorded the maximum temperature range of 40-42°C in April 2021 compared to 40-45°C in April 2022. A temperature above 40°C was recorded from April 1 in 2022 as opposed to April 5 in 2021. These high temperatures were experienced for 27 days in 2022 compared to 11 days in 2021.

