Citizens take out walk to save Agra’s ‘Shahi Hammam’

AGRA Citizens, led by a voluntary group, took out a ‘Heritage Farewell Walk’ in Chipitola area on Wednesday to save the ‘Shahi Hammam’ and spread awareness on safeguarding the ancient structure, said to be endangered by a sale executed in favour of a private party in the old city area. Enthusiasts at ‘Shahi Hammam’ after the walk organised on Wednesday to save the ancient structure. (HT Photo)

Heritage enthusiasts are concerned that another property of historical value will be at the mercy of the current owner, who could bring it down to suit his plans, citing his ownership rights.

The enthusiasts, who had informed the administration about the walk, claimed this ”Mughal era hammam” was part of a massive ‘sarai’ (inn) complex for a long time. If the “hammam” is lost, it will be the fourth such structure of heritage value to go, they alleged.

Historians, social activists and heritage lovers gathered at Bijlighar crossing and walked with placards with a message ‘Save Shahi Hammam’ and ‘Farewell Shahi Hammam’.

Iram, founder president of ‘Journey to Routes’ and Tahir from ‘Agra Heritage Walk’, led the march and outlined the motive behind organising the walk.

The speakers expressed concern over problems that poor residents around Shahi Hammam might face in case they are uprooted.

They said ‘Shahi Hammam’ finds mention in ‘The Traveller Guide to Agra’ by Satya Chandra Mukherjee (1892) and ‘Historical and Descriptive Agra’ by Syed Mohd Lateef (1896).

According to these books, ‘Shahi Hammam’ was not only a place to bathe, but also a cultural and social centre, which was constructed by Allah Vardi Khan in 1620 at Chipitola in Agra.

“We are making people aware about the city’s rich heritage, which might not be there tomorrow. We welcome all support and even the move by ASI to have an inspection here,” said Iram.

“This ‘hammam’ deserves a look by the ASI, even if it does not find mention in the heritage list. This ‘hammam’ is based on Persian architecture and is believed to have had arrangements for hot water supply,” said Rajeev Saxena, a veteran in Agra.

“We came to know from the media about such (a) heritage structure allegedly under threat. Thus, it is deemed fit to have its inspection done by a team of ASI,” said Raj Kumar Patel, superintending archeologist for Agra Circle of ASI. He stated that the structure was not on the list of protected sites of ASI.

“I heard my father saying that ‘begums’ of Mughal rulers used to come to the hammam from Agra Fort. It had seating arrangements on the first floor for the helpers accompanying the women of royal families,” said a shopkeeper.

The owner of the land justified his claim to the property, citing the sale deed in his favour, repeated surveys and a court order.

At present, there is red signage on the spot, declaring it as the private property of Suresh Chand Kushwaha, no. 26/7 Hammam Gate, Chipitola, Agra.

Kushwaha, the current owner of the premises, said he purchased the said property in 2016 from the previous owner who bought the property through a sale deed executed by a court.

“The matter related to the site that I own now had reached the district administration in Agra and also the courts, but nothing came in the way of the property being transferred to me by way of a sale deed. Thus, I have every right to use it according to my wish,” said Kushwaha.

