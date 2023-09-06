Notices served on 1,300 illegal structures in Kukrail catchment area

Civic authorities in Lucknow have reportedly served notices on occupants of over 1,300 illegal structures located in the catchment areas of the Kukrail river in the city. Moreover, they have identified 2,500 such constructions that managed to come up without coming to the authorities’ notice in these areas.

An official in the district administration said the authorities woke up when the state government decided to take up river beautification and shift the Lucknow Zoo to the Kukrail area. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official in the district administration said the authorities woke up when the state government decided to take up river beautification and shift the Lucknow Zoo to the Kukrail area. “In a survey carried out by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and the Lucknow Development Authority, 2,500 constructions were found to have illegally come up, and notices were served on 1,300 of them by the LMC alone. The LDA has issued demolition notices to 85.”

The official observed that had the authorities been alert from the start then the encroachers could never have built their permanent buildings.

Confirming that the action was being taken on the encroachers, an official of the LMC said: “The beautification of the Kukrail river is under progress. A survey of the banks of the river was performed. The Municipal Corporation had found about 2500 illegal encroachments in the survey. Of these, the Municipal Corporation has issued notices to about 1300. They will be removed.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

LDA officials, meanwhile, said after a month of the notice period the authority would launch a drive to raze the identified illegal structures.

Meanwhile, many of the encroachers said they’d invested a huge sum in the construction works and had even been paying their taxes. They were also given power connections. But now they’re being asked to leave.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON