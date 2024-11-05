Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Class 8 girl raped in Shahjahanpur, van driver held

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 05, 2024 08:46 PM IST

Senior police officials said that the student used to take the same van to commute between her house and the school

A 20-year-old van driver in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a Class 8 student of a private school, senior police officials said. They said that the student used to take the same van to commute between her house in the Ramchandra Mission area and the school in the Kaanth police station area, daily.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The police said a notice was also issued to the school for violating the norms for sending girl students without any female assistant present in the van.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), city, Sanjay Kumar, said that the police had arrested the driver, Shivanshu, and sent him to jail on Tuesday. He said the student has been sent to the Government Medical College for a medical examination and further legal proceedings are under way.

“On Monday morning, the driver took the student from her house, but instead of dropping her at school, he took her to his home and allegedly raped her. He also threatened to kill her if she spoke about the incident to anyone. When the student returned home, she narrated the incident to her family members,” said Kumar in a video statement released by the Shahjahanpur police.

He said the girl’s father approached the police on Monday and lodged a complaint following which a case was registered. He said the case was registered under sections 65 (punishment for rape), 137 (kidnapping), 127 (wrongful confinement), 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //