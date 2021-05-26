Cleaning of Gomti begins after minister’s intervention

The green carpet of weeds covering the river Gomti in Lucknow will be cleared in next 10 days, said officials on Wednesday.

The cleaning process began after UP’s urban development minister Ashutosh Tandon issued instructions in this regard to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and the irrigation department.

The LMC has divided the river into five sectors for cleaning purpose.

“The first sector is the area from pontoon bridge to Kudia Ghat. In this sector around 1500 metric tons of water weed is present. The sector II is the area between Kudia Ghat and Pucca Pul, where around 11 metric tons of weed is present. In third sector, area between Pucca pul and railway bridge around 500 metric tons of water weed is present while the area between Jhule Lal Vatika to Hanuman Setu is marked as sector 4 where around 1850 metric tons of weed is present. The area from Hanuman Setu to Gomti Barrage is marked as sector 5 where around 100 tons of weed is expected,” said municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi.

“The LMC has arranged five JCBs, five Poclain machines, 27 boats along with 86 labourers for the job,” said Dwivedi.

Urban development minister Ashutosh Tandon has ordered joint inspection of the river by the LMC and the irrigation department for cleaning the river.

The minister has also directed to fix filters at the points where 80 small and big nullahs of the city fall into the river. The minister also directed the municipal commissioner to complete cleaning of all the nullahs in the next 15 days.