Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Cleanliness drive organised on eve of Gandhi Jayanti

Cleanliness drive organised on eve of Gandhi Jayanti

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 02, 2023 06:06 AM IST

Also present were mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLC Mahendra Singh, district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar and municipal chief Inderjit Singh.

A cleanliness drive was organised in the city on the eve of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

As part of the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ (cleanliness is service) fortnight, a ‘shramdan’ was launched by finance minister Suresh Khanna at Balu Adda.

As part of the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ (cleanliness is service) fortnight, a ‘shramdan’ was launched by finance minister Suresh Khanna at Balu Adda.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also present were mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLC Mahendra Singh, district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar and municipal chief Inderjit Singh.

The mayor administered a pledge to those present to make the city clean and beautiful.

Khanna appealed to the residents to contribute to making the cleanliness drive successful.

Also, a tree plantation initiative was taken up. During the Swachhajali programme organized at Balu Adda, children with hearing and speech impairment shared their thoughts on the subject through painting.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mahatma gandhi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP