Cleanliness drive organised on eve of Gandhi Jayanti

A cleanliness drive was organised in the city on the eve of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

As part of the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ (cleanliness is service) fortnight, a ‘shramdan’ was launched by finance minister Suresh Khanna at Balu Adda.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As part of the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ (cleanliness is service) fortnight, a ‘shramdan’ was launched by finance minister Suresh Khanna at Balu Adda.

Also present were mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLC Mahendra Singh, district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar and municipal chief Inderjit Singh.

The mayor administered a pledge to those present to make the city clean and beautiful.

Khanna appealed to the residents to contribute to making the cleanliness drive successful.

Also, a tree plantation initiative was taken up. During the Swachhajali programme organized at Balu Adda, children with hearing and speech impairment shared their thoughts on the subject through painting.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON