CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates 10-day Uttarakhand Mahotsav in Lucknow

The 10-day Uttarakhand Mahotsav began at Pt Govind Ballabh Pant Parvatiya Sanskritik Upvan at Gomti Bank near Khatu Shyam mandir on Tuesday. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was the chief guest on the occasion.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Uttarakhand Mahotsav in Lucknow on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

On the first day of the ten-day Uttarakhand Mahotsav, several groups of well-dressed men and women adorned with the traditional costumes and jewellery of Uttarakhand thronged the venue.

The Choliya group who came from Uttarakhand with a shield, sword and trumpet staged their colourful presentation. The neatly designed stalls set up at the venue were the centre of attraction. A group of 21 women artists presented a cultural programme that won the hearts of the people.

At Sundar Manch, attractive alpana and rangoli were made by Pushpa Vaishnav, Sunita Kanwal, Rajeshwari Rawat, Hema Bisht, Poonam Kanwal, Vidya Singh, Riya of the women’s cell of Uttarakhand Maha Parishad.

