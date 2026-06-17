CM reviews Moharram, Yoga Day plans; 50% bus fare cut for NEET aspirants

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced a 50% concession in Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus fares for candidates appearing in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on June 21, while simultaneously issuing strict instructions to ensure peaceful observance of Moharram across the state.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath chairs a review meeting on International Yoga Day, Moharram, NEET exam and law and order through video conferencing, in Lucknow. (Handout via PTI Photo)

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Chairing a high-level review meeting through video conferencing on law and order, upcoming festivals, NEET arrangements and preparations for International Yoga Day, the CM said Moharram is an occasion for mourning and remembrance, not for displays of power or aggression.

He directed district magistrates and police chiefs to engage with local stakeholders in advance and ensure that no attempt is made to disturb communal harmony or public order during Moharram processions.

The CM categorically prohibited the display of weapons during Moharram processions and warned against the introduction of any new traditions. He also directed authorities to strictly regulate the use of high-volume DJs, drums and other sound systems.

Referring to past incidents, he stressed that effective control must be maintained over excessive noise and activities that could lead to law and order problems.

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{{^usCountry}} To prevent accidents, Adityanath instructed officials to ensure that tazias conform to prescribed safety norms and said permission should not be granted for structures exceeding 10 to 12 feet in height. While emphasising respect for all religious beliefs, he said new practices would not be allowed under any circumstances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To prevent accidents, Adityanath instructed officials to ensure that tazias conform to prescribed safety norms and said permission should not be granted for structures exceeding 10 to 12 feet in height. While emphasising respect for all religious beliefs, he said new practices would not be allowed under any circumstances. {{/usCountry}}

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Reviewing preparations for NEET, the CM said nearly 3,50,000 candidates are expected to appear for the examination across 59 districts of the state. He announced that candidates would receive a 50% concession on UPSRTC bus fares upon producing their admit cards.

He also directed district administrations to arrange temporary accommodation for candidates travelling to other districts for the examination, if they do not have suitable lodging facilities. Stressing the need for transparency and integrity in the conduct of the examination, he ordered officials to ensure strict compliance with guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency.

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Authorities were also asked to maintain close surveillance over social media and take swift action against rumours, misinformation or attempts to spread false information regarding the examination.

The CM also reviewed preparations for International Yoga Day on June 21 and said yoga remains an invaluable part of India’s cultural and spiritual heritage. Referring to this year’s theme, ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’, he said the state government would organise extensive programmes across UP and ensure live telecast of the Prime Minister’s address.

Adityanath directed officials to organise Yoga Day events in all 57,000-plus gram panchayats and 762 urban local bodies of the state, with active participation of elected representatives. He said collective yoga sessions should be prioritised at Amrit Sarovars, historical monuments and cultural sites, while suitable venues should be identified in approximately 14,000 urban wards.

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He further instructed the urban development, rural development and panchayati raj departments to conduct a special cleanliness campaign on June 20 with the participation of educational institutions. Security arrangements at programme venues, regular police patrolling and participation of police lines and PAC battalions in Yoga Day events were also emphasised.

Reviewing public grievance redressal mechanisms, including the CM Helpline, Janata Darshan and the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS), Adityanath expressed concern over unsatisfactory disposal rates in some districts. He warned that accountability would be fixed if performance did not improve.

He also directed that districts currently without a chief medical officer must be assigned one within the next three days and stressed that all field postings should be made strictly on merit.

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The meeting was attended by divisional commissioners, DMs, police commissioners, zonal ADGs, IGs of police, SSPs, SPs and other senior state officials.