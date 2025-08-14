CM sounds bird flu alert, orders extra vigil in zoos

After tests confirmed that chicken deaths in Rampur district were due to a bird flu outbreak, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed departments concerned to take swift and coordinated action. He ordered officials to ensure that the safety of protected animals and birds in the state was not compromised. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

The CM ordered enhanced security across all zoos, bird sanctuaries, national parks, wetlands, and cow shelters in Uttar Pradesh, directing immediate implementation of measures as per central and state guidelines. He directed regular sanitisation of zoo premises, including blow-torching if required, along with mandatory health checks for all animals and birds.

He said food should be given only after thorough diet inspections, and staff duties in enclosures must be assigned based on risk levels to ensure full safety compliance, a spokesperson said.

Adityanath said all zoo staff must be trained to spot the symptoms of avian influenza and know how to stop its transmission. They must be equipped with PPE kits and other safety gear, he said, and called for strict monitoring of all poultry farms in the state.

‘Study potential impact on humans’

The CM also directed the health department to study the potential impact of the avian influenza on humans and submit a detailed report to prevent any chain of the infection from reaching the population.

He directed constant coordination with the Central Zoo Authority, NCDC, Health Ministry, Fisheries and Dairy Department, and IVRI Bareilly, ensuring timely implementation of their recommendations. The CM stressed timely, coordinated, and strict action to protect people and wildlife from potential infection.

On May 7, a tigress died at the Gorakhpur zoo. Days later, a lab test confirmed the presence of a bird flu strain in the sample taken from it. This led to the closure of the zoo for 53 days.