CM welcomes new BJP chief on first UP visit, pledges workers’ support

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday welcomed newly elected BJP national president Nitin Nabin during his first visit to the state after assuming the top party post, describing him as a leader embodying youthful energy. The CM assured that every party worker in Uttar Pradesh will remain committed to accelerating development work. BJP national president Nitin Nabin being welcomed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, during a programme organised to welcome him upon his first arrival in Vrindavan, on Sunday. (Sourced)

Yogi Adityanath flew to Agra and reached the Akshay Patra premises in Vrindavan to receive Nabin. The CM joined the BJP national president to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme in Vrindavan.

“It is a moment of joy and pride for us as the BJP national president, on his first visit to Uttar Pradesh, has chosen the sacred land of Braj,” the CM said, beginning his address with chants of Radhe-Radhe, Vrindavan Bihari Lal, Radha Rani, Yamuna Maiya, Har Har Mahadev, Jai Shri Ram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai, and Vande Mataram.

The CM described Nabin as representing youthful energy and dynamism. “A five-time member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, he has served the organisation in various capacities. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has entrusted him with the responsibility of national president,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath spoke about the spiritual importance of Braj, noting that places such as Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Gokul, Govardhan, Nandgaon, and Baldev have inspired followers of Sanatan Dharma for thousands of years. He mentioned that Mathura is the birthplace of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the proponent of Antyodaya.

The CM said Uttar Pradesh has shed its earlier ‘BIMARU’ tag and is emerging as a strong pillar of the Indian economy. For over five years, the state has maintained a revenue surplus, he added. He stated that the government is executing major infrastructure projects, strengthening law and order, and delivering welfare schemes to the poor, youth, farmers, women, and all sections of society.

“The youth of Uttar Pradesh no longer struggle for recognition. Today, they can confidently assert their identity across the country,” the CM said.

The programme was attended by Union minister of state for finance and BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary, BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, cabinet minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan, basic education minister Sandeep Singh, mayor Vinod Agarwal and others.

The CM later visited the Banke Bihari Temple along with Nabin and Chaudhary. Tight security arrangements were in place as police anticipated possible protests by women from the Goswami community who have been opposing the proposed Banke Bihari Corridor project and other government steps related to the temple.