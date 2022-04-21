CM Yogi Adityanath orders WiFi, biometric attendance in all government schools in Uttar Pradesh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed WiFi facility in all the government schools in Uttar Pradesh in the next 100 days.

Yogi Adityanath said all the schools should have a website each and email id for all the students. Biometric attendance should be started in all the government schools, he directed the officials.

Career counselling portal ‘pankh’, online monitoring categorisation and e-library portal should also be developed at the earliest, he said.

Yogi Adityanath said new examination pattern for the class 10 board should be implemented by 2023 while for class 12 examination, the same be enforced from 2025 for structural and administrative reforms.

Yogi Adityanath gave these directives while viewing presentations on the education sector here. He said an action plan should be worked out to bring about an improvement in learning outcomes, increasing enrolments and decreasing the dropout rate.

A new sports policy for the state should be worked out soon, Yogi Adityanath said.

The public private partnership (PPP) model should be followed for setting up sports colleges and sports academies at divisional levels, the chief minister said.

A career counselling cell should be set up in all the education institutions, Yogi Adityanath added.

Work should begin for an internship programme in classes 9 and 11 and job-oriented education. Evaluation and certification of schools should be started in five years, the chief minister said.

Yogi said a strategy should be worked out for setting up high school and intermediate colleges in uncovered areas in five years.

All schools must have smart classrooms, real time monitoring, student tracking system and integrated data management system, he told the officials.

He also said Sanskrit education directorate should be set up in next two years.

Stating that there was a need to link Sanskrit to technology, he said 180-hour certification and 360-hour diploma programmes should be launched.

Vacancies on all teaching posts should be filled up immediately, he said, adding that appointments should be made to the posts of yoga teachers.

Qualitative improvement should be brought about in the higher education sector in the next five years, the chief minister said.He directed that a portal should be launched in 100 days by framing rules for e-learning parks and ABACUS-UP in 120 government colleges. There should be a portal for applications to set up private universities, he said.

The chief minister asked officials to ensure that incubators are launched in five government colleges and three state universities.

As the University Grants Commission, has allowed dual degree, a strategy should be worked out in the state for the same, he said.

The CM said the first phase of Ma Shakumbhari Devi University (Saharanpur), Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University (Aligarh) and Maharaja Suheldev State University (Azamgarh) should be completed by 2023.

Arrangements for learning the Japanese language and provide skilled workers to the Japanse industry should be made, he said.

The chief minister called for a feasibility study and identification of land for a setting up skill university. He said funds should be transferred through DBT to all the students for buying school bags, sweaters, shoes and socks.

Kasturba Gandhi Girl School should be set up in every block of Uttar Pradesh, he added.