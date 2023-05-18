Yogi Adityanath likely to focus on his govt’s achievements, expectations from Centre at Niti Aayog meeting on May 27

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to focus on his government’s achievements and expectations from the Centre in areas like social infrastructure development, women empowerment and the MSME sector when he attends the 8th governing council meeting of the Niti Aayog in New Delhi on May 27.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a previous meeting of the Niti Aayog. (FILE PHOTO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened the governing council meeting with the chief ministers of different states as special invitees. Union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba held a video conference with chief secretaries on Thursday to review the preparations and discuss the agenda for the meeting.

“Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra attended through video conferencing the meeting that the cabinet secretary convened on Thursday afternoon. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the chief secretary will take a final call about the points that the chief minister may make at the governing council meeting on May 27,” a senior officer said on condition of anonymity.

Those aware of the development said the Niti Aayog has proposed an eight-point agenda for the governing council meeting. It includes Vikasit Bharat@Role of Team India, thrust on MSMEs, infrastructure and investments, minimising compliances, women empowerment, health and nutrition, skill development and Gati Shakti for area development and social infrastructure.

The governing council will also discuss “follow-up on the decisions taken at the 7th governing council meeting held on August 7, 2022. The 8th governing council meeting will add another chapter to cooperation between the Centre and the state governments,” said a senior officer.

Twenty chief ministers, including Yogi Adityanath, and three lieutenant governors had attended the previous meeting in which Union ministers had also participated. Defence minister Rajnath Singh moderated the meeting.

The state government recently constituted the Uttar Pradesh State Transformation Commission on the pattern of Niti Aayog to work as a think tank for economic progress. The state government has asked various departments to work out a list of achievements and their expectations from the Centre.

Uttar Pradesh’s eight districts have been included in the Niti Aayog’s list of 112 aspirational districts in India. These include Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Fatehpur, Chitrakoot, Bahraich and Shravasti.

Yogi Adityanath has consistently claimed that UP’s eight districts figure among the top aspirational districts in the country. The state government has also implemented a programme for the development of 100 aspirational blocks.

