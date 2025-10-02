CM Yogi performs special puja at Gorakhnath temple on Vijayadashami

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath performed a special puja of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath with Gorakshpeethadheeshwar on Thursday at the Gorakhnath temple on the occasion of Vijayadashami, officials said. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath performing rituals at the Gorakhnath temple on Vijayadashami on Oct 2. (HT photo)

The CM observed the sacred customs of the Peeth, starting with the worship of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath and prayed for the well-being of all. Dressed in traditional attire, CM Yogi began rituals at the Shaktipeeth, where prayers have been ongoing since the first day of Navratri.

After offering prayers to Goddess Adishakti, he proceeded to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, accompanied by saints, acharyas from the Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, and Vedic students chanting mantras. There, he offered prayers and performed Aarti of Mahayogi Gorakhnath.

The CM also conducted special rituals for all the deities enshrined within the temple complex. Paying homage to his guru, the late Mahant Avaidyanath, and other saints, he offered prayers at their samadhi sites.

The temple echoed with traditional Nathpanth instruments such as Nagphani, conch, drums, bells, and Damru, creating a deeply devotional atmosphere.

He also performed cow worship at the temple cowshed, a practice reflecting his long-standing devotion towards cow service. In addition, he performed worship at Bheem Sarovar and fed fish in the sacred pond. On the occasion, Yogi prayed for peace, prosperity and happiness for the people of Uttar Pradesh.