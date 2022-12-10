CM Yogi promises to make Knp ‘Manchester of the East’ again

Kanpur: Promising to make Kanpur the ‘Manchester of the East’ again, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday issued a stern warning to criminals and said if they committed any crime, particularly against women, the police would ‘put them down’ at the next crossing. To note, Kanpur was once called ‘Manchester of the East’ on account of its textile industry.

The CM, who was here to launch a number of projects, said the CCTV coverage at crossings would not allow anyone to play with the security of citizens.

“Earlier, the lumpen elements used to harass our sisters on the road. Now they will not able to do that. Agar wo aisa karte hain to agle chaurahe par police unko dher kar degi,” the chief minister said.

He said his government would once again make Kanpur the Manchester of Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone of Kanpur development projects, the CM said, “Once upon a time, Kanpur used to be known as the Manchester of the East. But between 1970 and 1980, the city grabbed eyeballs for all the wrong reasons and became the epicentre of anarchy.”

Yogi Adityanath added that Kanpur used to be polluted once but under the current BJP government, things had changed for the better.

“Our government’s primary goal is the protection of river Ganga. Kanpur is considered a critical point of the ‘Namami Gange’ (project),” he said.

He also reminded the audience that Kanpur got a dedicated Metro railway service under the BJP government. It was also the centre for one of the country’s defence corridors, the CM said, adding, “We will make Kanpur the ‘Manchester of the East’ once again.”

On November 6, the Kanpur district administration, in association with civil society representatives, organised a half marathon.

The purpose of the 10-km marathon was to connect and create awareness among the common people about keeping Kanpur and the Ganga clean and healthy.

A large number of people participated in the event. The half marathon kicked off from the Sarasaiah Ghat in Kanpur and culminated at the Company Bagh intersection.