Coffee with HT: UP finance minister’s maths woven around verses
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna can recall poetic verses with as much ease as the number of times he took ill in his life or his victory margins since 1989!
“Barring 1978, 1999 and 2018, I didn’t ever run even fever,” said the 70-year-old BJP veteran, who got a law degree from the Lucknow University but chose to go against the family’s advice of becoming a lawyer. He briefly dabbled in journalism and even got two newspapers registered before he realised his calling in life.
At a ‘Coffee with HT’ programme at the Hindustan Times office, Khanna, the BJP veteran who has been winning uninterrupted from Shahjahanpur assembly segment since 1989, took queries on diverse subjects, from his love for poetry, to how difficult was it to meet people’s expectations in the budget that he presented in the assembly on Thursday.
“There were 130 pre-poll commitments we made to the people. The first budget seeks to address 97 of them. The rest would be met too. This is just the beginning,” said Khanna who also headed the BJP’s manifesto committee.
A quick learner, in four years he avenged his loss in 1985 to emerge a winner from Shahjahanpur for the first time on a BJP ticket and hasn’t looked back since.
Khanna’ first became a lawmaker in 1989, the year when the Congress was last in power in UP and on way to his nine consecutive poll wins since, he has witnessed political rise of the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, the era of tie-ups including SP-BSP, BJP-BSP, majority governments since 2007 and the “BJP’s double engine government” era since 2017 in U.P.
Khanna, who has now applied for a Guinness record for winning from the same constituency for nine consecutive terms, didn’t reveal the ‘secret’ of his poll wins that have come despite his caste (he is a khatri), being inconsequential in the constituency. “Hum apni janata ki pooja karte hain (I worship my electorate),” was all that he would admit to, despite much prodding.
“I have applied for a Guinness record. They have a tough screening process. Let us see what happens,” he said with a smile.
No, he didn’t reveal his ‘personal favourite’ from the long list of chief ministers he worked under either. The CMs he worked with include late Kalyan Singh (twice), late Ram Prakash Gupta, Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath (twice running).
“Mujhko in sabme mat phansaiye, sabki apni apni khasiyat rahi … tabhi wo mukhyamantri banein (don’t get me trapped in all this, each had their own merits and that is why they became chief ministers).
However, despite running short on time, he greeted the query that sought his response to his love for poetry with a smile.
“That’s true. I like poetry,” he said days after he punctuated his budget speech on Thursday with Urdu verses. His creativity manifested itself during the 2022 UP poll campaign, when he tweaked a popular song to target his political adversaries. “Hum layein hain UP ko apradah se nikal ke, iss Pradesh ko rakhna mere logon sambhal ke (we have made U.P. safe from crime, keep the state safely, my people),” he had sung on the poll pitch.
“Political life is tough and uncertain .. being a fulltime politician is perhaps the toughest,” he said.
Khanna’s style of resorting to verses to make a point is a far cry perhaps from the general scenario when politicians launch a no-holds barred attack to target rivals. “Yes, I think our language should always be decent,” he said.
Khanna loves his constituency. “There must be many followers of Lord Hanuman among you. Just google as to which is the tallest statue,” he suggested and smiled as the search revealed Shahjhanapur where a tall statue of Hanuman stands in the middle of a river. Known for its association with freedom fighters, Khanna said a ‘light and sound show’ too would start soon at the martyrs’ memorial there.
On request, he even recited a popular ghazal, ‘paisey do’.
“Khamsoh gile, masoom zidein, mujhse kahti hain, paisey do ..(silent grudges, childish whims .. ask me for an allowance)..”
And, the finance minister was on a song, again!
-
Institute inquiry into coal crisis, scrap privatisation of power distribution in UTs: AIPEF to Centre
The All India Power Engineers Federation has demanded the Centre to institute an independent high-level inquiry into the coal crisis that has led to power shortage in the country and scrap the privatisation of power distribution in union territories, including Chandigarh. The federation alleged that the policies, including the import of coal formulated were aimed directly to benefit private companies, the statement said.
-
UP close to fully vaccinating 18+ population against Covid
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh was close to becoming the first state with over 15 crore or 100% of its 18 plus population fully vaccinated against Covid vaccine, said a statement from the state government on Sunday. At present 149310271 people have got their second dose while the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered till now is 326542028, which is highest among all states in the country.
-
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
-
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
-
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics