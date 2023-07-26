Coffee with HT: Uttar Pradesh govt to hold groundbreaking ceremony around Diwali, implement 10 lakh crore investment proposals

Uttar Pradesh minister for industrial development, export promotion, NRI and investment promotion Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi on Wednesday said the state government proposed to hold a groundbreaking ceremony around Diwali to implement investment proposals of about ₹10 lakh crore. Uttar Pradesh minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi at the Coffee with HT programme in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

“We propose to implement investment proposals of about ₹10 lakh crore at the groundbreaking ceremony to be organised around Diwali this year. Out of them, proposals of ₹4.68 lakh crore are ready. More proposals will be added to the list of projects to be brought to the ground,” Nandi said at the Coffee with HT programme at the Hindustan Times office in Lucknow.

The state government has said it has received ₹37 lakh crore proposals at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, 2023.

Nandi also said the state government had already implemented ₹4 lakh crore investment proposals out of the ₹4.64 lakh crore received at the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit-2018.

Asserting that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the best investment destination, he said the state had made a mark in the field of development of airports and expressways.

Uttar Pradesh now has 37.7% of the expressways in the country and this share will go up to 50% with seven more expressways coming up, the minister said.

He also said the state government has appointed a nodal officer at the state level to identify the land of closed industrial units and determine how the same can be used to set up industries.

The state government proposes to set up hotel and industrial units at the available land of Scooters India Limited, Lucknow, he said. Land has also been identified at Pratapgarh, Bareilly and various other places.

Nandi said the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme has been a great success, adding that artisans and entrepreneurs of the state are now taking their products to international markets. He said the state’s exports have reached ₹1.56 lakh crore.

