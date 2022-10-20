Commercial tax dept launches drive to plug tax evasion in U.P.

The commercial tax department has launched a state-wide intensive drive to detect possible tax evasion in view of an increased sales volume during the festive season.

An official dealing with the issue said a special drive, launched after state tax commissioner Ministhy S issued directions in this regard on Tuesday, would continue till October 31.

The commissioner, in her letter, said that the current month was very significant from the tax collection point of view as companies offered a number of schemes to boost sales during the festive season.

The commissioner has asked officials to keep a watch on the sale by automobile companies, bullion traders, grocery stores, e-commerce firms and companies dealing in fast-moving consumer goods, etc. Enforcement squads have been told to collect sale details from banks/post offices selling or delivering bullion, from warehouses and cold storages storing dry fruits, gift items, electronic goods, crackers, readymade garments, etc.

“Also, officials have been told to investigate online transactions by e-commerce companies and check the e-way bills being downloaded by them and then act accordingly against them if tax evasion is suspected and established,” the official said.

