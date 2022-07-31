Common man’s faith in BJP biggest takeaway: U.P. CM Yogi

The three-day cadre training camp of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) concluded in Chitrakoot on Sunday with Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) chief minister Yogi Adityanath enumerating his government’s achievements and urging the cadre that the common man’s belief in the BJP government’s policies was the biggest political takeaway.

While deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who spoke before the chief minister said it was BJP all the way with the opposition engaged in divisive politics, Yogi Adityanath said despite the opposition canard, BJP’s win in the 2022 U.P. assembly polls was the proof of people’s faith in the party.

“When such a faith develops, opposition canards don’t matter,” the CM said and described the BJP as the only party capable of forging a consensus. “When the common man starts saying that the government is doing good work and his gestures and mannerisms start conveying the same, it is ultimate proof of people’s satisfaction,” he added.

“It is only the BJP that can decide collectively and take a collective step forward. It is in the BJP that we sit and discuss jointly and over the last three days here you would have noticed how much our government has achieved in the last five years,” the CM said.

“A political party that changed the face of the country over the last eight years now holds out hope for all humanity. This political party is now the number one political party and it’s so on the basis of the cultural values it embodies,” he added.

The BJP had last held a cadre training camp in Chitrakoot in 2016 and the CM said, “Five years back, the party had gathered here under challenging circumstances. At that time, we had put Bundelkhand issue on our priority list and the Bundelkhand Expressway is the proof of our government’s resolve to honour commitments.”

He also referred to his government’s “Har Ghar Nal” scheme that aims to ensure availability of pure potable water to each household. “We have decided to rid this region of problems,” he added.

Invoking former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Yogi said the BJP has been following the concept of “politics of principles”, something that “Atalji followed.” He also acknowledged the support of the party’s top leadership comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda and others. U.P. unit BJP chief Swatantra Dev, state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal and others also spoke on the occasion.

