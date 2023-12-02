Cong targets Yogi govt on various issues

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai on Saturday targeted the Yogi government for its alleged ‘failure’ on every front. He said the state government was not willing to discuss the issues concerning the people even on the floor of the state legislature.

Speaking to media persons at the UPCC headquarters here, Rai said the Congress was in favour of a discussion on various issues concerning the people in the house. He said by not convening the state legislature’s session for a longer period, the state government was violating the rights of legislators.

Rai said the health services in the state had gone from bad to worse. Citing the instance of a former BJP MP whose son could not be admitted for treatment at a leading institution and died, Rai said this reflected on the prevailing scenario on the front.

He said the cancer institute was in a bad shape. Rai further alleged that the state government had also failed to control crime in the state. Congress MLA Virendra Chaudhary, who was also present at the press conference, said the new rule book of the state legislative assembly provided that the session of the house should be convened for 10 days.

He said the provisions of the house’s rule book had been openly violated and winter session of the house had four sittings. He alleged that the state government misled the house on the issue of caste census and the state government’s anti-backward classes face had come to the fore on the issue.