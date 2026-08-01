Cong women’s wing files complaint against Kangana Ranaut over remarks on young generation

A delegation of the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) on Saturday submitted a complaint at Lucknow’s Hussainganj police station, seeking registration of an FIR against BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut over her recent remarks on the younger generation.

A delegation of Congress’s women wing submitting their complaint at a police station in Lucknow on August 1. (Sourced)

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Speaking to reporters after submitting the complaint, AIMC national coordinator Anamika Yadav alleged: “You all must have heard how recently Kangana Ranaut referred to our Gen Z girls, the daughters of our country, as the ‘gutter generation’, and made derogatory and inappropriate remarks on them. This may be the BJP’s character and conduct and for them, it may not be anything new. But for us, it is very unfortunate. Kangana Ranaut represents women.”

The complaint alleges that her remarks on the Jantar Mantar NEET paper leak protest were derogatory towards protesting students, women, and the younger generation. “This constitutes a collective insult not only to the protesters but to the entire new generation, women, youth, and their parents and families. Such public statements incite outrage, discord and unrest in society and hurt the dignity and sentiments of crores of citizens,” said UP Congress president Ajay Rai in his statement.

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{{^usCountry}} The police complaint demanded registration of an FIR against Ranaut for making derogatory public statements against the new generation, women, students, and their families, thereby inciting social discord and hurting public sentiments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police complaint demanded registration of an FIR against Ranaut for making derogatory public statements against the new generation, women, students, and their families, thereby inciting social discord and hurting public sentiments. {{/usCountry}}

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“The original video, audio, and social media posts containing the said statement by Ranaut be secured and compiled as evidence and an impartial investigation, penal action be taken in accordance with the law,” Yadav demanded.