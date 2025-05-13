Congress may have to tweak timelines for Sangathan Srijan

The Congress may have to tweak the timelines for the Sangathan Srijan exercise a bit as most of the district party units have not been able to set up their executive committees even as the May 15 deadline inches closer. The Sangathan Srijan is an initiative aimed at revamping the organisation. The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee is being revamped. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

As barely a few district units have been able to set up the executive committees, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) is working with the new District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents and other leaders almost round the clock to ensure that the process is completed by the deadline.

“Yes, we are in the process of doing so and will let you know once this is completed,” Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai said.

A control room set up to monitor Sangathan Srijan at the UPCC headquarters is consistently taking stock of the situation. The party leadership is being apprised of the progress made on this front from district to district.

Besides setting up the district level executive committees, the DCCs have to allocate work to the new office bearers at the block, district panchayat and assembly constituency levels by May 15. The DCCs also need to identify five good orators and five spokespersons and send their names to UPCC headquarters by the deadline. The DCCs have been asked to set up control rooms and identify leaders with a strong academic and ideological background to be trained as master trainers following screening at the state level. The master trainers would be asked to impart training to the party cadres in every district.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) has convened a meeting to review the prevailing situation in New Delhi on May 14.

“Yes, we will review the situation with AICC secretaries, UPCC president Ajay Rai and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona. We will make some adjustment in the timelines to set up the district executive committees and completion of other work to constitute the district level organisational teams,” said AICC general secretary incharge of UP Avinash Pandey.

UPCC is also in the process of being revamped and the party is yet to announce the new state executive committee. Senior party leaders, including Pandey, Rai, former Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) presidents and others, had assembled at the UPCC headquarters in Lucknow from January 7 to 13, 2025 to interview Congress leaders from all the 75 districts to select new office bearers.

A list of new District Congress Committee (DCC) and City Congress Committee presidents was announced on March 20. There are some complaints about the last-minute changes made in the list of new office bearers. The party leadership is considering a review of the list in respect of certain districts.