Constitution not being followed with honesty, says BSP chief Mayawati as party skips official event

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said on Friday the Centre does not have “any moral right” to celebrate Constitution Day and wondered if all that is laid down in it is being followed by the central and state governments.

Mayawati’s statements came hours after her party joined the opposition on Friday to boycott the Constitution Day celebrations at Parliament.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the Centre and state governments need to review whether they are following the Constitution with honesty and integrity.

“On the occasion of 'Constitution Day, the Central and all the state governments should do a thorough review whether they are following the Indian Constitution with full honesty and integrity. That is, it is clear that they are not doing it. That's why our party today has not participated in this programme by the central and state governments,” Mayawati said.

She also said that benefits of reservations in education and government jobs as enshrined in the Constitution have not reached the intended sections of society. This, she said, is “sad and concerning” for the people and also for her party.

“Is the Constitution being followed in the ideal way by the central and state governments? Such governments do not have any moral right to celebrate Constitution Day. Rather such governments should apologise to these sections of people on this occasion and urgently work towards correcting this shortcoming,” the former chief minister said.

She further spoke about the Constitution Day coinciding with the occasion of one year of farmers’ protest against the Centre’s three farm laws and urged the Centre to accept the other demands of the farmers.

While the Union government has decided to repeal the three laws following a year-long protest, farmers have demanded additional guarantees from the Centre, especially a law on minimum support price (MSP).

“One year of the farmers' movement has also been completed in the country. The central government has withdrawn their three agricultural laws, which is a very late step. But there are many other important demands of the farmers, which must also be accepted by the central government,” she added.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Constitution Day event in Parliament on the day even as key opposition leaders skipped the event.

