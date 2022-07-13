Construction of roads: Chief secretary asks DMs to resolve issues quickly, hand over land to NHAI
Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Wednesday directed district magistrates to speedily resolve issues related to land acquisition, compensation distribution to farmers and hand over the land to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for building roads in the state.
Holding a video conference with DMs and other officials to review the progress of the NHAI projects in the state, he said issues related to the land acquisition were hampering NHAI projects. The issues, he said, needed to be resolved through inter-departmental coordination.
The CS directed the NHAI officials also to make adequate funds available to DMs to provide land acquisition compensation to farmers to facilitate smooth and quick transfer of land.
Holding another meeting to review preparations for the ‘Azadi ka Amrat Mahotsav’, the CS said August 15 this year would mark the 75th anniversary of the independence and asked the officials to think of doing innovative and novel things on the occasion. He asked DMs to ensure that flags were ready for distribution by July 30. Quoting the chief minister, Mishra said there will be no holiday in government and non-government offices. Similarly, there will be no holiday in schools, colleges, universities and markets on August 15 this year.
-
Cops question suspects in doctor couple robbery case in Ambernath; no arrests yet
A day after a doctor couple was robbed in Ambernath, the police have questioned 20 to 25 suspects. However, no one has been arrested yet. The Ambernath police have checked over 50 CCTVs from various parts of the city and suspected a white four-wheeler that was found surveying the hospital and used in the robbery. The police believed that the accused might have been planning the robbery for two to three weeks.
-
Water supply in Thane city to be affected for 3-4 days
Thane city will face water shortage over the next three to four days as heavy rains have caused the overflowing of Bhatsa Dam. This further led to waterlogging at the Pise filtration plant in Bhiwandi. Vinod Pawar, deputy city engineer (water department), Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “There is a 20% low pressure water flow for supply within Thane city limits, where water comes from Bhatsa. This does not include Diva, Kalwa and Mumbra areas.”
-
3-year-old boy falls on LuLu Mall escalator, injured
A 3-year-old boy injured his fingers in an escalator accident at Lulu Mall on Wednesday. The child's uncle Mohd Shahil, said that the staff at the mall stopped the escalator and averted a major accident. The child was rushed to a private hospital where he was given medical treatment and sent home, Shakil added. Shakil claimed that his nephew slipped from his aunt's lap when she lost her balance while descending the escalator.
-
Ulhas River crosses warning level, 300 residents in Badlapur moved to safety
Following the heavy downpour in Badlapur, the Ulhas River has crossed its warning levels on Wednesday. As a result, the officials of Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Corporation have shifted over 300 residents staying along the river bank. The river has crossed 17.50m by 3pm. Moreover, waterlogging was also reported from Chamtoli village, where the Mahalaxmi Express was stuck on the track in 2019. The danger level mark for the Ulhas river is 17.50m.
-
Kheri court asks SP to arrest BJP MLA in hunting case
LUCKNOW The court of additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM)-III in Lakhimpur Kheri issued an order to arrest Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Gola assembly, Arvind Giri, in a case related to unlawful entry into the Kishanpur Wildlife sanctuary and hunting in 2006. The ACJM issued directions to SP (Lakhimpur Kheri) for the compliance of the order and ensure that the MLA and his aide Arjun were produced before court by July 28.
