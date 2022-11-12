Consultant submits draft road map for Uttar Pradesh’s trillion dollar economy goal, suggests 76 action points

The Uttar Pradesh government is inching closer to working out the final road map for development of different sectors to turn the state into a trillion-dollar economy in the next five years (2022-27).

The draft road map focuses on 10 major sectors and has suggested 76 action points for different departments, those aware of the contents said.

The draft road map has also given projections about the requirement of land and other resources for industrial development of Uttar Pradesh in the coming years, they added.

“Yes, Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu India has submitted the draft road map on November 6, 2022 for making the state a trillion-dollar economy. The state government is studying the report and various departments will provide their inputs to be incorporated therein. The final road map will be submitted before the high-powered committee headed by chief secretary Durga Shanka Mishra,” said Alok Kumar III, secretary, state planning department.

The state government had signed a contract with Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu India on August 5, 2022.

The consultant was required to submit a draft road map within 90 days as per the contract. The consultant will hold regular consultations with various departments and submit the final road map to the state government after incorporating the necessary inputs within 150 days.

A senior officer, who has seen the draft road map, said the draft report makes projections about the land requirements for development of industry. It also makes suggestions about development of industrial clusters in four investment regions in east UP, central UP, UP’s Bundelkhand region and western Uttar Pradesh.

It also includes recommendations about development of agriculture sector- mainly the food processing sector. It suggests development of integrated textiles parks, electronic manufacturing, apparel manufacturing, development of rail traffic, freight and logistics and storage etc.

The draft road map also speaks about defence corridor, development of civil aviation sector, making use of operational air strips, development of air cargo and setting up of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) facilities etc.

Senior officers refused to speak about suggestions that the consultant may have made for mobilization of additional resources.

“We are studying the draft and the suggestions about mobilisation of additional resources, if any, will be placed before the high-powered committee,” another officer said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has given top priority to achieving the objective of making the state a trillion-dollar economy. Speaking at the programme organised to mark the signing of the contract with Deloitte India , he urged all the citizens of the state to work to achieve the trillion-dollar economy goal. He said Uttar Pradesh’s GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) has already reached ₹21 lakh crore in the past four years and will have to be taken to ₹80 lakh crore in the next five years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had floated the idea of making the state a trillion-dollar economy at the Uttar Pradesh Investors’ Summit 2018 in Lucknow on February 21, 2018. Modi, referring to his association with the investors’ summit as the chief minister of Gujarat and later with the UP Investors Summit-2018 as the PM, said Maharashtra, too, had set a target to become a trillion-dollar economy.

“Can Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh compete with each other to become a trillion-dollar economy?” he had asked.

