Consumers in a fix over prepaid smart meters, await UPERC order

LUCKNOW Consumers are keenly awaiting the order of UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) on conversion of prepaid meters into postpaid ones and the right of people to choose between the two.

Sources indicate that UPERC is likely to align its directive with the central notification, potentially granting power consumers the flexibility to choose between prepaid and postpaid metering systems. (Pic for representation)

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Following a recent notification by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and clarification issued in Parliament by Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar regarding provisions under Section 47(5) of the Electricity Act, 2003, attention has now shifted to the UPERC, which is expected to issue a corresponding order soon.

The minister had said that prepaid smart meters are not mandatory for all consumers and are optional, based on consumer choice.

Sources indicate that UPERC is likely to align its directive with the central notification, potentially granting power consumers the flexibility to choose between prepaid and postpaid metering systems. This anticipated move has triggered widespread interest across the state.

The electricity regulator has already taken note of earlier complaints, including allegations of forced installation of prepaid meters in Kanpur’s KeSCO area. During a hearing on April 6, the commission sought a compliance report from the UPPCL and MDs of discoms concerned within seven days, indicating growing regulatory pressure on the issue.

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{{^usCountry}} In wake of CEA’s decision, a growing number of consumers across UP have begun submitting applications to convert their power connections from prepaid to postpaid categories. The trend has gained particular momentum in the state capital also, and is being observed across multiple districts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In wake of CEA’s decision, a growing number of consumers across UP have begun submitting applications to convert their power connections from prepaid to postpaid categories. The trend has gained particular momentum in the state capital also, and is being observed across multiple districts. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Consumers have expressed optimism that the expected UPERC order will formally enable them to choose their preferred billing system, bringing more convenience and flexibility in electricity usage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Consumers have expressed optimism that the expected UPERC order will formally enable them to choose their preferred billing system, bringing more convenience and flexibility in electricity usage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shrish Kumar Sharma, sector convenor and booth adhyaksh of BJP, saw his meter go into negative by just ₹314, forcing him to live without electricity for the entire night. He learned about his connection going prepaid when his power connection was snapped, according to Mahanagar ward corporator Harish Chandra Lodhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shrish Kumar Sharma, sector convenor and booth adhyaksh of BJP, saw his meter go into negative by just ₹314, forcing him to live without electricity for the entire night. He learned about his connection going prepaid when his power connection was snapped, according to Mahanagar ward corporator Harish Chandra Lodhi. {{/usCountry}}

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When he approached the executive engineer for reconverting his connection to postpaid, the engineer stated there was no such directive from UPPCL bosses and expressed his inability to do so.

Shanti Shukla, a resident of Latouche Road, said: “I approached the executive engineer to convert my connection into postpaid, but he said he has no such directives from UPPCL.”

The development has also led to visible activity within power distribution companies. Officials and engineers, who had previously opposed such changes, are now reportedly grappling with this interpretation of the notification and the legal provisions outlined by the central government. With clear directives now emerging, distribution agencies appear to be moving toward compliance.

In one instance, a chief engineer at Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (MVVNL/LESA) forwarded a consumer’s application to the headquarters, seeking urgent guidance to avoid potential legal complications. Similar situations are being reported in other distribution companies across the state, where applications for conversion to postpaid meters are steadily increasing.

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Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration chief engineer Ravi Agarwal said: “There are no such directives or orders from UPPCL or Madhyanchal higher authorities about converting prepaid meters into postpaid meters.” Regarding the orders of CEA, he said he will only follow orders of UPPCL or MVVNL.

The UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad on Wednesday filed a public interest petition before the UPERC, urging immediate directions to all distribution companies to switch approximately 70 lakh (7 million) smart prepaid meters to postpaid mode. The petition was submitted with commission chairperson Arvind Kumar and member Sanjay Kumar Singh. Following that a large number of consumers are turning up at offices of MVVNL, LESA and other power companies to get their meters converted to postpaid.

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The consumer body argues that under the provisions of the Electricity Act 2003, specifically Section 47(5), consumers have the right to choose between prepaid and postpaid metering systems. It further cites recent clarification from Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Parliament and a notification issued by the CEA on April 1, 2026, stating that only smart meters are mandatory — not the prepaid billing mode.

According to the petition, the interpretation means electricity distribution companies cannot impose prepaid systems without explicit consumer consent, and any such installations must be shifted to postpaid mode.

The consumer body claimed that in many cases, meters were converted to prepaid mode without obtaining formal consent, which it argues violates central guidelines and consumer rights.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anupam Srivastava ...Read More Anupam Srivastava is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Lucknow. Has produced exclusive stories in medical, civil aviation, civic, political and other issues for over 20 years. Read Less

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