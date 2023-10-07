News / Cities / Lucknow News / Cops lathi-charge to disperse frenzied crowd at Jhansi event

Cops lathi-charge to disperse frenzied crowd at Jhansi event

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Oct 07, 2023 07:00 AM IST

Thousands had gathered at the Thursday night event for which the organisers had hired a belly dancer defying police advice.

Chaos erupted at Jhansi’s Mauranipur where a crowd went berserk during a dance performance at the annual Jal Vihar Mahotsava leading to a lathi-charge by police present on the ground.

While the local police declined to comment on the matter, Jhansi senior superintendent of police Rajesh S stated that the organisers were explicitly advised against organising any dance event. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.
While the local police declined to comment on the matter, Jhansi senior superintendent of police Rajesh S stated that the organisers were explicitly advised against organising any dance event. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Thousands had gathered at the Thursday night event for which the organisers had hired a belly dancer defying police advice.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

As the dancer began performing to popular Hindi songs, many jumped the barricades and rushed towards the stage. Their increasingly unruly behaviour jeopardised the safety of both dancers and crew members, necessitating a drastic response from the police. One man even suffered a severe eye injury and was referred to the Jhansi Medical College.

The police resorted to using batons to disperse the unruly youths resulting in a sort of stampede at the site. The Mahotsava is a highly anticipated event organised by the Mauranipur Nagar Palika.

While the local police declined to comment on the matter, Jhansi senior superintendent of police Rajesh S stated that the organisers were explicitly advised against organising any dance event. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out