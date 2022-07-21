Copy of HC’s expedite order filed in Mathura court
Agra ::: The order by the Allahabad high court directing the civil judge (senior division) Mathura, to expedite and decide within three months the application seeking survey of Shahi Eidgah in Mathura and Jahanara Mosque in Agra by the Archaeological Survey of India and the objections filed by UP Sunni Central Waqf board in the suit, was filed in Mathura court on Wednesday.
This order was passed by the Allahabad high court on Monday while disposing of the writ petition no. 5268/2022 filed by Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman through one of the petitioner Shailendra Singh and three others, seeking early disposal of applications filed in the court of civil judge (Mathura) in case no. 151 of 2021.
Justice VC Dixit of the Allahabad high court had on Monday directed the civil judge (senior division), Mathura, to expedite and decide within three months the application seeking survey of Shahi Eidgah in Mathura and Jahanara Mosque in Agra by the Archaeological Survey of India and the objections filed by UP Sunni Central Waqf board in the suit.
The said order was passed by Allahabad high court while disposing of the petition filed by Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman and three others in which senior advocate Adish Aggarwala and advocate Shashank Singh, appearing for petitioners, on Monday stated before the high court that on April 14, 2021, an application was filed for conducting scientific investigation of Shahi Eidgah and Jahanara Mosque by the petitioners before the court of the civil judge (senior division), Mathura, but till date no heed was paid by the court to the said application.
“Earlier the date of August 16, 2022 was fixed in case no. 151 of 2021 before court of civil judge (senior division) Mathura. We have sought early date in the case for compliance of orders passed by high court of Allahabad.” informed Shailendra Singh, the petitioner.
Don’t allow boatmen to overload passengers: CP
Commissioner of police, Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh on Wednesday instructed the sub-inspectors to ensure that no boatman carries more passengers on his boat than its seating capacity. Ganesh was holding a meeting with the station outpost in-charges. Ganesh said that a drive should be launched to ensure arrest of the vehicle lifters. A sub-Inspector should always be present at the police outpost to address problems of public as per rules, he said.
Railway police arrests No.8 on their most wanted list
The Government Railway Police crime branch arrested Sunita Shelar, a woman who was number eight on their list of most wanted robbers in the city on Tuesday. On searching the woman's house, they found six gold chains collectively valued at ₹7 lakh hidden inside her cupboard and rice storage jar. Police officers said that in the last one month, they have received several robbery complaints in which a similar modus operandi had been employed.
Powai Lake home to at least 18 crocodiles: BMC’s first ever census
The first ever census of crocodiles in Powai Lake has revealed that there are “at least 18” Indian marsh crocodiles, or muggers (Crocodylus palustris) currently living in the water body. Crocodile populations in Powai Lake are allegedly in decline.
Two arrested for raping woman in Prayagraj
The Kareli police arrested two persons for raping a woman, on Wednesday. The accused allegedly used to barge into the woman's house and used to rape her in the presence of her mother. Two teachers in the locality approached the district magistrate after local police took no action on their complaint. A middle aged woman, a resident of a colony in Kareli area, lived with her daughter, aged around 23 years.
Sale of pork, pork products banned in Lucknow
The sale of pork meat and products has been banned in the city following the spread of African swine fever among pigs in Lucknow. District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar imposed the ban following confirmation of over 100 pig deaths due to African swine fever by the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Anand Nagar (ICAR-NIHSAD) Bhopal. The report came on Tuesday evening which confirmed the deaths of pigs due to African swine fever.
