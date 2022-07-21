Copy of HC’s expedite order filed in Mathura court

Agra ::: The order by the Allahabad high court directing the civil judge (senior division) Mathura, to expedite and decide within three months the application seeking survey of Shahi Eidgah in Mathura and Jahanara Mosque in Agra by the Archaeological Survey of India and the objections filed by UP Sunni Central Waqf board in the suit, was filed in Mathura court on Wednesday.

This order was passed by the Allahabad high court on Monday while disposing of the writ petition no. 5268/2022 filed by Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman through one of the petitioner Shailendra Singh and three others, seeking early disposal of applications filed in the court of civil judge (Mathura) in case no. 151 of 2021.

Justice VC Dixit of the Allahabad high court had on Monday directed the civil judge (senior division), Mathura, to expedite and decide within three months the application seeking survey of Shahi Eidgah in Mathura and Jahanara Mosque in Agra by the Archaeological Survey of India and the objections filed by UP Sunni Central Waqf board in the suit.

The said order was passed by Allahabad high court while disposing of the petition filed by Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman and three others in which senior advocate Adish Aggarwala and advocate Shashank Singh, appearing for petitioners, on Monday stated before the high court that on April 14, 2021, an application was filed for conducting scientific investigation of Shahi Eidgah and Jahanara Mosque by the petitioners before the court of the civil judge (senior division), Mathura, but till date no heed was paid by the court to the said application.

“Earlier the date of August 16, 2022 was fixed in case no. 151 of 2021 before court of civil judge (senior division) Mathura. We have sought early date in the case for compliance of orders passed by high court of Allahabad.” informed Shailendra Singh, the petitioner.