Copying mafia’s property worth 60 lakh attached in UP’s Prayagraj

The district police of Prayagraj on Saturday attached immovable property worth around ₹60 lakh belonging to alleged copying mafia kingpin Sonu Singh Yadav and his wife Sharda Yadav under the provisions of the Gangsters Act, officials said.

Property attachment under way at Rajapur Malhua in Soraon area of Prayagraj on May 23. (HT photo)

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The action was carried out on the police commissioner’s orders by a joint police and revenue team led by Soraon SDM Bharti Meena and ACP Shyamjeet Pramila Singh at Rajapur Malhua in the Soraon area. Officials pasted an attachment notice at the site after taking possession of the property allegedly acquired through criminal activities.

Police said a case under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, was registered against Sonu Yadav at Nawabganj police station in 2025. He is facing eight criminal cases at Soraon, Nawabganj and Jhunsi police stations, while his wife Sharda Yadav has three cases registered against her.

During the Soraon police investigation, Sonu Singh Yadav, a resident of Katra Kaudihar, was identified as the leader of a copying racket gang. He, along with his wife, amassed properties through money earned from criminal activities and by intimidating people through fear and muscle power, said DCP (trans-Ganga) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat while confirming the action.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, the attached land has an official valuation of ₹27.80 lakh, while its current market value is estimated to be around ₹60 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, the attached land has an official valuation of ₹27.80 lakh, while its current market value is estimated to be around ₹60 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

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