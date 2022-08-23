Country will grow only if farmers prosper: U.P. Jal Shakti minister

Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh on the Monday said despite deficient rainfall in the state, the irrigation department was working to provide enough water to farmers from canals, ponds and dams for sowing of Kharif crops.

Speaking in a programme “Suno Kisan Hai Hum” organised at Parikalp Bhawan auditorium, Telibagh, here Singh said, “Farmers and water conservation scientists should do research on better production of the crops and water conservation in various regions of the state.”

“Agricultural scientists should take an initiative to make farmers prosperous with the available resources. The country will progress only with the prosperity of farmers. The progress of the agriculture sector is incomplete without strengthening the farmers. There is a need to make agriculture sector more useful and profitable,” he added.

Singh appealed to the farmers to make effort to make the land fertile, save water and ensure quality crop production. “When the soil gets water on time, it gives a return gift to farmers in form of good crop. The farmers will get a fair price for their produce and it will pave way for prosperity in the villages,” the minister added.

“Water conservation is necessary for future generations. The irrigation department is working to provide adequate irrigation facility to the farmers. Water should be saved with better coordination between irrigation and water conservation departments. Villages should be made clean by carrying out regular sanitation drive,” he said.

“PM Modi is working to double the income of farmers to ensure that the farmers get the right price for the crops. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has launched various schemes for the betterment of the farmers. The scientific as well as organic farming should be promoted in view of the change in climatic conditions,” Singh said.

Giving five mantras to the farmers, Singh urged them to serve their parents after arriving at home, maintain good behaviour with their wives and daughters, give good education to their children and to not indulge in any dispute in their villages.

On the occasion, the minister also felicitated some progressive farmers, including Umakant Gupta of Malihabad, Kamlesh Singh of Sitapur, Upendra Kumar Verma of Barabanki, Ghulam Mohammad of Bahraich, Satish Kumar Verma of Bahraich, Neelam of Barabanki, Sandeep Singh of Kaiserganj and Sunita Verma of Sitapur.