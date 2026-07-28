Couple, 2 grandsons crushed to death by truck in Sant Kabir Nagar

GORAKHPUR A couple and their two minor grandsons lost their lives around 8.30 am on Monday morning when an out-of-control truck ran over them while they were sitting on a cot outside their house in Kurthiya village in UP’s Sant Kabir Nagar district, police said. Police seized the damaged vehicle and efforts were underway to trace and arrest the absconding driver. (Pic for representation)

The deceased were identified as Lalji, 58, his wife Ramdevi, 53, and their grandsons, Adarsh, 12 and Satyam, 8, said Amit Kumar, circle officer (CO), Khalilabad.

The impact triggered panic in the locality as residents rushed to the scene. The accident sparked public outrage, with angry locals blocking the highway and disrupting traffic for some time. Taking advantage of the chaos, the truck driver fled the spot after the crash. Police seized the damaged vehicle and efforts were underway to trace and arrest the absconding driver.

The CO said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem examination and a case was registered while police teams formed to arrest the driver.

According to officials, Lalji, who was suffering from paralysis, regularly spent his mornings in the tin shed outside the house. On Monday, he was sitting there with his wife Ramdevi and their two grandsons after having tea when the speeding truck crashed into the shelter, leading to the tragic incident.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information, recovered the bodies trapped beneath the truck’s wheels and sent them for post-mortem examination.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sushil Kumar said preliminary investigation suggests that the truck was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Police were examining the circumstances that led to the accident.

Senior district officials also visited the accident site and assured the bereaved family that all necessary legal action would be taken.