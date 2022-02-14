Couple jump before moving train in Lko, bodies found

A married man and a woman who was to get married in May, jumped before a moving train under Vibhuti Khand police station limits on Saturday midnight.

Their mutilated bodies were found on railway tracks between Gomti Nagar and Malhaur railway stations, police said on Sunday.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The victims, were in their 20s, and have been identified as residents of Bahraich. While the man had a four-year-old daughter from his 18-month-old marriage, the woman was to get married in May, police said.

The police said the two were into a relationship for many years but got separated after the male partner’s marriage.

“The male victim had shifted to Lucknow after his marriage and worked in Madiaon. Preliminary probe suggests that the woman left her Bahraich home on Friday and reached Lucknow to meet her partner. They subsequently ended their lives by jumping before a train perhaps after realising that they had no future together,” a police official said.

The police said family members of the victims had been informed.

