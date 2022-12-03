Course in English communication: National PG College signs MoU with Cambridge Univ Press and Assessment

National PG College has partnered with Cambridge University Press and Assessment to empower students with language skills that encourage lifelong learning and enhance their employability.

This association will provide a world-class learning experience to aspiring students who wish to pursue education and career options by broadening their learning horizons.

Commenting on the signing of MoU, Arun Rajamani, managing director, South Asia, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, said, “We aim to create a conducive atmosphere of learning and unlock the true potential of students in different areas. We endeavour to develop young minds by offering them the best options to help make learning new concepts and techniques easier. Cambridge brings a wealth of pedagogic expertise, advanced digital learning solutions, and immense opportunities. These will help us fill gaps between the demand and actual supply for key work-related skills, thus increasing corporate and social opportunities for students and helping them achieve greater success.”

The institute is planning to commence operations by January 2023 and is confident to train large number of students by next year.

Prof Devendra Kumar Singh, principal of National PG College, Lucknow said, “We are delighted to have collaborated with Cambridge University Press and Assessments for offering enhancement course in English communication through Cambridge English Course Interchange for the students at our institute.”

“We are confident that this will be a synergistic relationship, providing students with the progressive way of learning English by realising their true potential and achieve their academic goals,” he said.

Principal stated that the students would significantly benefit from the expertise of both the organisations who are focused to boost the learning ecosystem.