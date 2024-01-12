Court dismisses bail plea of SHUATS VC RB Lal

sarin.jitendra@gmail.com Earlier, on December 31, 2024, a team of city police had arrested Prof. Rajendra Bihari Lalfrom the SHUATS campus in Naini, Prayagraj . (Pic for representation)

PRAYAGRAJ: The sessions court in Prayagraj on Thursday rejected the bail application of vice chancellor of Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology, and Sciences (SHUATS) Rajendra Bihari Lal in an attempt to murder case registered at Naini police station of Prayagraj.

The counsel for the applicant contended that the applicant had falsely been implicated in this case. However, on behalf of the state government, the district government counsel (criminal) Gulab Chandra Agrahri, opposed the bail application , saying that the offence committed by him was a very serious one.

Further, he contended that the applicant had a criminal history of 30 cases, which were pending not only in Prayagraj but also in Fatehpur and Hamirpur etc.

Considering the seriousness of the charges, additional sessions judge Alok Dubey rejected the bail application of Rajendra Bihari Lal.

Earlier, on December 31, 2024, a team of city police had arrested Prof. Rajendra Bihari Lalfrom the SHUATS campus in Naini, Prayagraj in connection with a case registered under sections 307 ( attempt to murder), 504 ( Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 427 ( committing mischief and damage) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) .

The arrest of SHUATS vice chancellor was made on the FIR lodged with Naini police by a Khuldabad resident Diwakar Nath Tripathi. In the FIR, it was alleged that he and his friend had a narrow escape when Prof Lal along with two others opened fire when he was returning after a morning walk near Arail road.