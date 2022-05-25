Court to examine Gyanvapi mosque committee’s plea today

VARANASI A district court in Varanasi will examine on Thursday a plea by the Gyanvapi Masjid management committee seeking dismissal of the suit filed by Hindu petitioners asking for unhindered right to worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Complex here.

Hearing on the maintainability of the Shringar Gaur-Gyanvapi complex case will take place in the district court, Varanasi, on May 26 (Thursday), said district government counsel Mahendra Prasad Pandey.

The court of district judge Ajay Krishna Vishvesha in Varanasi had on Tuesday fixed May 26 as the next date of hearing in the case. The court said that it will hear on Thursday the application under Order 7, Rule 11 of Civil Procedure Code (CPC) filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, questioning maintainability of the suit (Maa Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case), which was filed by five Hindu women in August 2021.

The court also invited objections from both the plaintiffs and defendants over the survey commission’s report. The objections have to be filed within seven days.

The Supreme Court had on Friday (May 20) transferred the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge, saying looking at the “complexities” and “sensitivity” of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.

The SC bench, which also included Justice Surya Kant and Justice PS Narasimha, said the district judge shall decide on priority the application of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, which claims that the case of the Hindu petitioners is barred by the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which locks the position or “religious identity” of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947.