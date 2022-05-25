Court to examine Gyanvapi mosque committee’s plea today
VARANASI A district court in Varanasi will examine on Thursday a plea by the Gyanvapi Masjid management committee seeking dismissal of the suit filed by Hindu petitioners asking for unhindered right to worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Complex here.
Hearing on the maintainability of the Shringar Gaur-Gyanvapi complex case will take place in the district court, Varanasi, on May 26 (Thursday), said district government counsel Mahendra Prasad Pandey.
The court of district judge Ajay Krishna Vishvesha in Varanasi had on Tuesday fixed May 26 as the next date of hearing in the case. The court said that it will hear on Thursday the application under Order 7, Rule 11 of Civil Procedure Code (CPC) filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, questioning maintainability of the suit (Maa Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case), which was filed by five Hindu women in August 2021.
The court also invited objections from both the plaintiffs and defendants over the survey commission’s report. The objections have to be filed within seven days.
The Supreme Court had on Friday (May 20) transferred the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge, saying looking at the “complexities” and “sensitivity” of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.
The SC bench, which also included Justice Surya Kant and Justice PS Narasimha, said the district judge shall decide on priority the application of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, which claims that the case of the Hindu petitioners is barred by the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which locks the position or “religious identity” of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947.
Mumbai-Pune route: Vistadome coaches register 99% occupancy
The Vistadome coaches on Deccan Queen Express and Deccan Express trains on the Mumbai-Pune route have got a good response from passengers. According to the Railways, Deccan Queen has registered an occupancy of 99 per cent in the 'up direction' i.e from Pune to Mumbai with revenue of Rs1.63 crore and Deccan Express with 100% occupancy i.e. 16,453 passengers collected revenue of Rs1.11 crores from June 2021 to May 23, 2022.
Fastrack EBC hostel process, demand students
In a bid to provide free and affordable accommodation, food and other facilities to the Economically Backward Class, the higher and technical education ministry had ordered to start two hostels in Mumbai and Pune. While the land allocation for the Mumbai hostel was done by minister Uday Samant, the issue for the land allocation in Pune for the EBC hostel is still pending. There are only 11 EBC hostels in the state.
6 vandalise Nehru’s statue in MP, raise slogans against Shivraj Chouhan; caught
Bhopal/Satna: Six young men were arrested on Wednesday evening on charges of vandalising a statue of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in Satna district, 450km from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, police said. “On Monday morning, a group of people started pelting stones on the statue of former Prime Minister Nehru. They also vandalized it with an iron rod,” said Satna superintendent of police Ashutosh Gupta said.
23 schools in PMC and 8 schools in PCMC running illegally, list to be published by education dept
Cracking the whip against illegal schools in Pune, the education department is now preparing a list of 'illegal schools' under the Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation after having published a list of 27 illegal schools in the Pune district. There are a total 23 illegal schools under the PMC and eight illegal schools under the PCMC as per the latest list prepared by the education department.
Reservation row: Deception by MVA, says BJP
Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party held a march from its Nariman Point office to Mantralaya, the state headquarters, on Wednesday to protest against what party leaders called the deception of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government in providing political reservation to Other Backward Class candidates in local body polls, after the Supreme Court struck it down last year.
