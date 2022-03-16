Covid vaccination drive for 12+ children begins in Uttar Pradesh

Vaccination against Covid for children in the 12-15 years age group started in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, with chief minister Yogi Aditynath saying the pandemic situation was under control.

Underlining the need for caution, he said even if there is a fourth wave of the pandemic (as predicted by experts), the state is well equipped to deal with it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister reviewed the special vaccination drive for children at the Civil Hospital in Lucknow on the occasion.

He inspected the vaccination booths and met children. He also got vaccination of a girl done in his presence.

The chief minister distributed sweets and boxes of snacks among vaccinated children while interacting with them. He also got pictures clicked with vaccinated children in small groups.

He expressed satisfaction over the response from the target group.

Children are being vaccinated against Covid at 300 centres across the state.

As many as 84.64 lakh children in the 12-15 age group are to be vaccinated for which, availability of vaccines has been ensured in the state, Adityanath said.

“The country fought the pandemic under the leadership of the Prime Minister. The world not only appreciated India’s corona model but also adopted it without hesitation. In UP, the largest state of the country, corona is under control,” the chief minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“UP has led the fight against the Covid virus with the T4 formula of trace, test, treat and tika (vaccination). We have done maximum (Covid) tests and the maximum vaccination. Over 29.54 crore doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the state,” he further said, speaking to the media after inspecting the vaccination booths.

Sharing statistics, he said the first dose has reached 103% (of the target). The second dose has been administered to over 82% beneficiaries and the precaution dose given to 97% of the beneficiaries.

“Among youngsters between 15 and 17 years also, we are leading as 92% got their first dose and 47% second dose as well,” he said.

“At present, the number of active (Covid-19) cases has come down to less than 1,000. The state is well equipped to even deal with a fourth wave,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}