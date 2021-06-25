Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cities / Lucknow News / Covid vaccine doses: UP achieves June's 10 million target six days ahead of deadline, says Yogi Adityanath
Covid vaccine doses: UP achieves June’s 10 million target six days ahead of deadline, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh has administered a total of 28.9 million Covid-19 vaccine doses since January 16, 2021, according to the state government.
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JUN 25, 2021 01:32 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a vaccination centre in Lucknow. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced that Uttar Pradesh had achieved June’s target of one crore (10 million) Covid vaccination doses that the state government had set for itself. He said the target was achieved six days ahead of schedule.

In a tweet, following an update in the vaccination figures, the chief minister said: “Under the guidance of Prime Minister, UP has achieved the target of administering one crore vaccination doses in the month of June...With the planned and coordinated efforts that target was hit six days ahead. The state so far has given a total of 2.89 crore (28.9 million) doses of the vaccine (since January 16, 2021).”

Soon afterwards, the state government released a message of thanks to vaccination and mobilisation teams, and health workers. The state would administer a minimum of six lakh doses each day till June 30, he said.

Additional chief secretary (information) Navneet Sehgal said at a press conference that with the target of one crore (10 million) doses in the month already done, it appeared that the state would also manage to achieve the target of 10 crore (100 million) doses by August 31.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister said at a high-level Covid review meeting, “Vaccination is an effective safety shield against Covid, so the inoculation campaign in the state must continue effectively, with speed, and uninterruptedly. The state government aims to administer at least 10 lakh doses each day from July 1.”

Yogi asked for initiating special alertness and caution in the state in view of cases of new coronavirus variant ‘Delta-Plus’ surfacing in several states in the country.

“Hold a meeting with the state expert committee on Covid and chalk out a strategy to tackle the new variant. Begin sample collections in the districts of UP that are closer to such states that have confirmed cases of Delta-Plus and then get genome sequencing done on those samples,” he said to officials.

The chief minister said that all necessary equipment required for genome sequencing should be arranged at Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

The strategies that the state government had been applying so far proved effective in controlling Covid-19 infection in the state and the policy of ‘trace, test, treat’ must continue with efficiency, he said.

He said that in the past 24 hours, a total of 229 fresh cases of Covid were reported in the state, while 308 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, and only 3,552 cases were active across the state. He said the Covid recovery rate was now 98.5% in the state.

