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Crackdown on illegal horns, modified silencers launched in Lucknow

The drive, which began on Friday, is being carried out jointly by the transport department and traffic police following strict observations by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court in a public interest litigation over rising noise pollution caused by such devices.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 05:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Acting on directions from the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court, the transport department has launched a crackdown in the state capital against vehicles fitted with modified silencers, hooters and multi-toned horns. Thirty-three vehicles were challaned and nine seized in just two days of enforcement.

The drive being carried out jointly by the transport department and traffic police in Lalbagh area of Lucknow. (SOURCED IMAGE)

The drive, which began on Friday, is being carried out jointly by the transport department and traffic police following strict observations by the high court in a public interest litigation over rising noise pollution caused by such devices.

Most of the vehicles penalised so far are Bullet motorcycles fitted with illegal modified silencers that generate high-decibel noise, according to assistant regional transport Officer (Lucknow) Pradeep Singh.

Authorities said enforcement action will continue in the coming days alongside a public awareness campaign.

As part of the drive, around 20 spare parts shop owners in Lalbagh have been served notices and informed about legal provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act. They have also been asked to attend a meeting on April 20 at the RTO office in Transport Nagar.

 
transport department motor vehicles act allahabad high court noise pollution
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Crackdown on illegal horns, modified silencers launched in Lucknow
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Crackdown on illegal horns, modified silencers launched in Lucknow
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