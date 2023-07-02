Action against 69 mafiosi, 1153 gang members since Jan 2020: Police

Lucknow The state police had initiated stern action against 69 mafiosi and 1153 of their gang members in nearly three-and-a half-years since January 2020, said police officials here on Saturday.

As many as 16 gangsters and their gang members have been gunned down in separate police encounters while 55 others, including 19 mafiosi, have been convicted and awarded death penalty and life term or sentenced with different periods of imprisonment . (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 16 gangsters and their gang members have been gunned down in separate police encounters while 55 others, including 19 mafiosi, have been convicted and awarded death penalty and life term or sentenced with different periods of imprisonment in 42 different cases.

UP Police Special Director General (SDG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar informed that the state police had been acting tough on criminals and mafia and properties worth ₹3516 crore procured and occupied by them were seized and demolished or freed from illegal possession since January 2020. Besides, the involvement of criminals and mafiosi in different government contracts and other occupations was curbed that led to the loss of over ₹1424 crore to them, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar said as many as 650 criminal cases were lodged against these elements while taking action against them and at least 549 of them were arrested. He said 239 were booked under the Goonda Act, 704 under Gangsters Act and 18 under the National Security Act. Preventive measures were taken against 336 people under provisions of 110G Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The Special DG said similarly, 92 new criminal gangs were registered in the police records and vigilance was intensified on gang leaders and members. He said history sheets of 404 criminals were opened and action of ‘Zila Badar’ (expulsion of regular offenders from a certain district for certain period) was taken against 83 of them while bail of 25 criminals was cancelled and they were sent back to jail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}