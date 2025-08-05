Cracks, cave-ins, chaos: Lucknow’s rain fallout worsens daily

The state capital has been experiencing continuous rainfall over the past three days, disrupting life and causing extensive damage to roads, traffic, and triggering structural hazards in several areas. Deep potholes have appeared across multiple localities, a residential building has been declared unsafe, and emergency teams remain deployed as the city struggles to cope with the aftermath of the downpour. Large potholes, building cracks, and waterlogging spark alarm; LMC initiates emergency repairs and safety drive (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Stretches of roads that were either newly constructed or recently repaired have collapsed, exposing water-filled craters and rubble. Key among the damaged stretches are the road from Lohia Intersection to Samta Mulak crossing and another near the Dial 112 headquarters in Gomti Nagar, close to Shaheed Path. These roads, which were operational until recently, have now turned into broken, waterlogged stretches, posing a risk to commuters.

Accidents were reported as potholes hidden under water led to two-wheeler skids and vehicle breakdowns. In Jankipuram Extension, fresh layers of tar peeled off in several spots, forming large craters and leaving residents questioning the quality of civic works.

Apart from traffic disruption, the rainfall also led to cave-ins, waterlogging, and tree falls in several parts of the city, prompting a delayed yet ongoing response from the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC).

Building develops cracks, evacuation ordered

In Dandaiya Market near Kursi Road, a building developed wide structural cracks, prompting immediate evacuation. Following a distress call, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) officials, led by commissioner Gaurav Kumar, rushed to the spot and sealed off the area as a precaution.

“The building is in a highly dilapidated condition and poses a serious risk to people living in its vicinity,” a senior LMC official said.

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal visited the site and directed that a notice be served to the building owner for immediate demolition. “The safety of citizens is non-negotiable. If the owner fails to act, the LMC will carry out the demolition under legal provisions,” she said. Loudspeaker announcements were made in nearby localities, warning residents to stay away.

Simultaneously, the LMC has launched a city-wide survey to identify other buildings at risk. Gaurav Kumar confirmed that the list of dilapidated structures is being updated. “All such buildings will be issued notices, and legal action will follow to ensure no life is put at risk,” he said.

Cave-in in Naubasta raises alarm

A six-feet cave-in was reported in Naubasta locality under Madiyaon police station limits on Sunday night. The incident occurred due to a pipeline leakage. Zone 3 Zonal Incharge Amarjeet Yadav confirmed that the cave-in will be repaired soon after the pipeline is fixed. Yadav added, “We have barricaded the area and placed several obstructions to ensure that no one accidentally passes through the spot.”

Civic body struggles with emergency response

Tree falls and severe waterlogging were reported across multiple areas of Lucknow, further complicating the situation. Although LMC teams were seen working to pump out water and remove fallen trees, many residents alleged delays in response, especially on Sunday and Monday.

LMC chief issues advisory

In a public advisory, LMC commissioner Gaurav Kumar appealed to citizens to stay indoors and venture out only if necessary. “Avoid standing near electric poles or under trees. Waterlogged areas with exposed wires are a serious risk,” he warned. “The safety of the public is our top priority, and citizens must remain alert and follow basic precautions to avoid any mishaps.”

The city’s monsoon breakdown has renewed demands for accountability and long-term urban planning. A civil engineer, requesting anonymity, said: “With changing weather patterns, Lucknow needs climate-resilient roads and drainage systems, or such collapses will become an annual crisis.”

DM inspects key pumping stations

Amid continued rainfall and rising concerns over waterlogging in the state capital, district magistrate Vishakh G on Monday conducted an on-ground inspection of major flood pumping stations in Lucknow. The inspection covered facilities at Janeshwar Mishra Park Gate No 2, Gaughat’s Barrel No 32, and the barrage at G20 Road.

During the inspection, the DM reviewed water levels at each site and issued directions for seamless coordination between the irrigation department and the municipal corporation to prevent urban flooding.

The DM instructed officials to ensure regular monitoring of all connected drains and stormwater outlets to avoid any situation of water accumulation in residential pockets.

“The objective is to ensure that no part of the city suffers from waterlogging, and our response systems must be swift and continuous,” the DM told officials during the visit.