Cracks reported in several homes in UP's Baghpat, Aligarh; locals worried

After locals complained of cracks in several homes in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat and Aligarh, the local administration of the two cities conducted inspection of the affected areas and assured the worried residents of a solution.

“Locals say a few houses in Baghpat's Thakurdwara area have developed cracks. We have received information that 4-5 houses have developed cracks. SDM has been asked to reach the spot. We will find a solution soon,” Baghpat's Additional District Magistrate (ADM) told ANI.

As per reports, 25 homes have shown cracks in the Baghpat locality due to leakage in the drinking water pipeline. Residents live in fear as cracks widened over the past few months. Locals say that because of the gas pipeline network being laid underground, the water pipes below it started leaking.

Meanwhile, over two dozen houses developed cracks in Aligarh's Kanwari Ganj in the past five days. Locals reportedly blamed the poor-quality work being done while laying pipelines in the area under the Smart City project.

The said locality is on the slope of a hillock, the top of which is known as the Upper Kot area is the oldest residential area of the city. A local civil official said on Wednesday that an inspection of the area is complete and a preliminary report is expected soon, reported PTI.

(With agency inputs)

