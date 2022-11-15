Create awareness among farmers on impact of stubble burning, Yogi tells officers

LUCKNOW Expressing concern over the rising pollution caused by stubble burning in UP, chief minister Yogi Adityanath asked officers to make farmers aware of its adverse impact on the environment, said a government spokesperson on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adityanath told officers to raise awareness among farmers about strategies such as stubble fermentation by watering it and adding urea to tackle the issue. Measures should be taken to prevent stubble burning by setting up camps in sensitive villages, stated the chief minister.

Additional chief secretary (agriculture) Devesh Chaturvedi, as quoted by the spokesperson, informed that stubble was being taken to ‘gaushalas’ in every district. The ‘Parali Do, Khaad Lo’ programme was being promoted extensively in all districts, so that the incidents of stubble burning could be reduced this time.

Besides, 16 bio-briquette and bio-coal units had been set up to which the stubble was being delivered. Super SMS or other agricultural equipment for crop residue management should be mandatory, in addition to combined harvesting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There was no evidence of stubble burning in Varanasi, Sonbhadra, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Mahoba, Kasganj, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Gonda, Chandauli, Banda, Badaun, Azamgarh, Amroha and Agra, said the spokesperson.

Moreover, sugarcane harvesting had begun in western UP while paddy harvesting began in eastern UP and districts in this region needed to get special consideration. The government recommended distribution of ‘Pusa decomposers’ in every district so that crop residue could be decomposed and managed in the field.

Stubble burning a punishable offence

The spokesperson said the Supreme Court and the NGT (National Green Tribunal) declared stubble burning a punishable offence. The UP government said that instead of burning stubble, farmers should take advantage of schemes through which the stubble can be disposed of and made useful. The government was also providing subsidies on agricultural machinery and many farmers made stubble a means of earning through these machines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}