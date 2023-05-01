2 RCB players visit home for kids with special needs

It was almost a dream come true for dozens of children at Drishti Samajik Sansthan when two cricket stars decided to give a surprise visit to the facility last week.

Siddharth Kaul and Karn Sharma at the home for kids with special needs in Lucknow last week (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In town for a match under the Indian Premier League (IPL), Siddharth Kaul and Karn Sharma – who play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – spent hours with around 200 children with special needs at the home.

Dhiresh Bahadur, who runs the home, said the children have been following the league very closely. Them meeting the two cricketers who are part of one of their favourite teams gave them a lot of motivation, he added.

Abdullah (15) and Maqbool (14) sported a big smile as Karn and Siddharth came to them and wished. Seven-year-olds Ritesh and Chandan said they could not believe their eyes when they saw the cricketers enter their room.