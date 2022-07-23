Crime against women and children in UP: Over 2,700 convicted and punished since March 25

With regular and effective pursuance in courts, the state government has got as many as 2,752 accused convicted and punished for committing heinous crimes like sexual offences against children and women, rape and other offences since the formation of Yogi government 2.0 in Uttar Pradesh.

In a press note shared by the home department, the officials said the list includes 328 convicts who were sentenced to life imprisonment, 594 convicts got imprisonment of more than 10 years and 1,834 convicts got imprisonment of less than 10 years during the period between March 25 and July 16 this year.

Sharing further details, additional chief secretary (ACS), home, Awanish Awasthi informed that death sentence was awarded to dreaded gangster Muneer Ahmad and his aide Rayyan on May 21 for the murder of National Investigation Agency deputy superintendent of police Tanzeel Ahmad and his wife Farzana Khatoon. Muneer Ahmad and his aide had shot dead the NIA officer and his wife in Bijnor district on the night of April 2-3, 2016.

He said this happened due to effective pursuance of cases against mafia elements in the state. Similarly, another mafia of Azamgarh Dhruv Singh alias Kuntoo Singh was awarded ten years of rigorous imprisonment and penalty was imposed against him.

The ACS said as many as 14 accused were convicted and punishment was awarded in cases related to Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act within a period of one month. He said the punishment was awarded in four POCSO act cases of Ambedkarnagar, three cases of Amroha, two cases each of Azamgarh and Kanpur Nagar as well as one case each of Budaun, Bareilly and Shravasti.

Additional director general (ADG), prosecution, Ashutosh Pandey said the accused were convicted and punishment was awarded to them in total 892 cases of POCSO act between March 25 and July 16. He said it included life imprisonment in 145 cases, more than 10 years of imprisonment in 291 cases and less than 10 years of imprisonment in 456 cases.

He said maximum 16 convicts were awarded life imprisonment in Varanasi district, eight accused got lifer in Lucknow and six accused each got lifer in Chandauli, Rae Bareli and Shamli. He said, similarly, 23 convicts were awarded more than 10 years of imprisonment in Varanasi, 13 convicts in Bareilly and 12 convicts in Agra district. He said Varanasi again tops in category of less than 10 years of imprisonment awarded to 34 convicts followed by 25 convicts in Bareilly and 16 convicts in Ghazipur.

The ADG said similarly in sexual offences against women, total 1,864 accused were awarded punishment during the same period. He said total 183 convicts were awarded life imprisonment, 303 convicts were awarded imprisonment of more than 10 years and 1,378 convicts were awarded with imprisonment of less than 10 years. In the category of awarding life imprisonment, Jaunpur tops the list with as many as 17 convicts awarded with life term, 10 convicts in Sant Kabir Nagar and 11 convicts each awarded life imprisonment in Aligarh and Unnao, he said.

He said Fatehpur district tops in conviction with imprisonment of more than 10 years with as many as 19 convicts awarded the punishment. He said 17 convicts each were awarded with imprisonment of more than 10 years in Sitapur and Varanasi and 10 convicts in Budaun. He said Ghazipur district tops in the list of imprisonment of less than 10 years with as many as 73 convicts awarded with the same, 68 convicts in Sitapur and 51 convicts in Etawah.

Pandey informed that total five convicts were awarded death sentence in crime against women between January and March this year. He said total 192 convicts were awarded with life sentence, 265 convicts with imprisonment of more than 10 years and 843 were awarded rigorous imprisonment with less than 10 years in similar crimes.

