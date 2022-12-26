Criminal escapes from hospital in U.P.’s Mathura, two policemen suspended

A criminal arrested after police encounter on Saturday, escaped from police custody on Monday morning while undergoing treatment at district hospital in Mathura.

Following the incident, SSP Mathura Shailesh Kumar Pandey suspended two policemen who were on duty to keep an eye on the criminal identified as Asru alias Asiruddin (21).

“A resident of Jhangawali village under Shergarh police limits of Mathura district, Asru alias Asaruddin was arrested on Saturday after an encounter by Shergarh police. He was admitted to district hospital in Mathura for treatment as he had suffered a bullet injury in his leg,” said superintendent of police (SP), rural, Mathura, Trigun Bisen.

“He escaped from the hospital on Monday morning. He was booked in nine cases under various sections for incidents of theft and life-threatening attack in Mathura earlier. Four teams have been constituted for his arrest and two policemen have been suspended for laxity,” the SP rural added.

Meanwhile, a search has been launched in U.P., Rajasthan and Haryana for the absconding criminal. After encounter on Saturday, a fresh case was registered against him at Shergarh police station under section 3/25 of the Arms Act besides Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code.

