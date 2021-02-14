Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Criminals committing crime under patronage of BJP: Akhilesh Yadav
lucknow news

Criminals committing crime under patronage of BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav also claimed that the anger among the public against the BJP is building and people are ready for a change.
PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:40 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav took on the Centre over the new farm laws asking why they are not being repealed when the farmers themselves are against it (PTI Photo/ Nand Kumar)(PTI)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the ruling BJP over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that criminals are coming crime under its patronage.

In a statement issued here, Yadav also accused the government of disrupting the harmony in society, instead of punishing those involved in criminal activities.

"The criminals are openly committing crime in the state under the patronage of the ruling party. The confidence of the criminals is high because of the working style of the government. The height of poor law and order is that even policemen are being attacked," the SP chief alleged.

"The aim of the government should be to punish those indulging in crime and anarchy. But when the agenda of the BJP government is to disrupt the harmony in society, then how will the rule of law be established," he added.

Yadav also claimed that the anger among the public against the BJP is building and people are ready for a change.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP