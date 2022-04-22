Crop loan redemption application pending since 2017, Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court seeks report

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has taken serious note of a farmer’s crop loan redemption application remaining pending for four years and has sought a report from the principal secretary (agriculture) within 30 days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A single judge bench of Justice Shree Prakash Singh on April 20 said: “It is startling fact that the Authorities have become so careless towards the last person of the society as a matter of poor farmer is kept on pending since last four years though there was a specific scheme for redemption of debts.”

The petitioner Ram Chandra Yadav of Sitapur district is a farmer. He had applied for a loan under the Kisan Credit Card scheme in 2017 for purchasing seeds, fertilizer and agriculture equipment. However, his application for redemption is still stuck with officials.

The court observed that such acts of officials must be stopped.

The court ordered the principal secretary (agriculture) to probe the issue and submit a report to the court through the senior registrar in the next 30 days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}